Hatadihi: Three out of four people arrested in connection with the seizure of brown sugar in Kendujhar district have been remanded to judicial custody, while a woman accused in the case was not sent to jail, triggering speculations over the reasons behind the decision.

Authorities have not clarified why the woman was exempted from judicial custody. However, local sources said she may have been released because of legal provisions restricting the detention of women at night. Police have not officially confirmed the reason, and the matter has become a subject of public discussion.

Police seized 12 grams of brown sugar from the Nandipada police station area Saturday and arrested four people allegedly involved in the narcotics trade.

The accused were produced before the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Kendujhar later that day.

The arrested individuals were identified as Bhagirath Panda, 30, of Hatadihi village under Nandipada police station, Jagannath Mallik, 27, of Jalakalanga village, Dipti Ranjan Jena, 27, of Fakirpur village under Anandapur police station and Ninilata Mukhi, 61, of Kupari village under Khaira police station in Balasore district.

Police registered a case (274/26) under relevant provisions of the law.