Imphal: Several persons were injured as fresh clashes broke out between people belonging to Zomi and Hmar tribes in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, an official said Wednesday.

The clashes took place in Churachandpur town late on Tuesday, just hours after a peace settlement was reached between the apex bodies of the two communities.

The fresh clashes erupted after a group of men tried to take down a flag of a Zomi militant outfit in the town.

Soon, mobs of men armed with batons engaged in stone pelting, prompting security personnel to fire tear gas shells and several rounds in the air to disperse the crowds, he said.

Security forces had a trying time in controlling the mobs that vandalised several properties even as shots were also fired by some people in the crowds at their rivals, the official said.

“It is not yet clear who fired the shots,” he added.

Security forces conducted flag marches in the town and were keeping a strict vigil on the situation, urging people to remain indoors as curfew remained imposed in the entire district in view of the Zomi-Hmar clashes.

In response to the development, the Zomi Students’ Federation imposed a shutdown in the district with immediate effect.

In a statement, the students’ body said, “The emergency shutdown has become necessary in wake of the volatile situation in Churachandpur… all normal activities shall remain suspended.”

Advising people to remain indoors, it asked all educational and business establishments to remain closed.

The district administration, on the other hand, issued a public appeal asking the residents of Churachandpur “to cease all violent activities” and cooperate with authorities.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, in a statement, said “The conflict has resulted in significant distress and suffering on both sides. Attacks have been reported and there is an urgent need to restore peace and maintain law and order in our area.”

Urging all sections to refrain from engaging in any further violence, Dharun Kumar said, “No individual or group is allowed to take the law into their hands and any such actions will be taken with strict legal consequences.”

He urged everyone to cooperate with authorities and report any suspicious activities to local law enforcement agencies and asked community leaders to engage in dialogue with the district administration and the law enforcement to resolve issues peacefully.

Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council Tuesday had signed an agreement to lift a shutdown and end all activities that disrupt normal life in the district.

The clashes between Zomi and Hmar tribes started after Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar was attacked by some Zomi people Sunday, leading to violence and the imposition of curfew in the district the next day.

According to sources, Richard Hmar was driving a vehicle which almost hit a two-wheeler rider belonging to the Zomi community. This led to a brief altercation that ultimately resulted in the assault.

In response to the assault on Richard Hmar and clashes between the two communities, the Hmar Village Volunteers (HVV) imposed a total shutdown in Pherzawl and Jiribam districts.

Pherzawl is predominantly inhabited by the Hmar tribe, while Jiribam is home to multiple ethnic communities, with Meiteis forming the majority.

However, a settlement was reached Tuesday, with the attacker’s family agreeing to pay Rs 50,000 to Richard Hmar’s kin for holding a traditional and customary peace feast, another official said.

The two sides also agreed that the attacker’s families would initially pay Rs 2 lakh for the medical treatment of Richard Hmar and provide more money to him if needed.

Both parties had also agreed that the violence against one another should not occur in the future, he said.

Notably, more than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President’s rule in the state February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

PTI