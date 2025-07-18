Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a fresh raid at the Bhilai residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel early Friday morning, intensifying its investigation into an alleged multi-crore liquor scam.

Around 6 a.m., a team of approximately 12 ED officials, accompanied by a heavy contingent of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, arrived at Baghel’s residence in Durg district. This marks the second such raid in six months against the senior Congress leader and his family.

The ED’s action is reportedly linked to a money laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focusing on Baghel’s son, Chaitanya Baghel.

The agency claims to have received fresh evidence against Chaitanya as a suspected recipient of illicit proceeds from the liquor syndicate, which allegedly caused a loss of over Rs 2,100 crore to the state exchequer.

Notably, the raid coincided with Chaitanya’s birthday and the final day of the state Assembly’s Monsoon Session, prompting political backlash.

Security was tightened across the district to prevent any escalation, with forces deployed from multiple locations.

While the ED has yet to issue an official statement detailing the scope of the raid, the political implications are already reverberating across Chhattisgarh’s volatile landscape.

The incident underscores the deepening friction between the state’s opposition leaders and central investigative agencies, raising questions about the intersection of law enforcement and political strategy.

A large number of Congress workers in Bhilai are raising slogans against the ED and the government.

Protesters breached the security cordon and climbed over the barricades, shouting slogans such as “ED go back.”

During the last ED raid in March at Baghel’s residence, there was considerable unrest, including reported stone pelting.

In anticipation of similar disturbances, police forces have been called in from all stations across the Durg district as part of heightened security measures.

Meanwhile, Bhupesh Baghel has left to participate in the ongoing state Assembly session.

