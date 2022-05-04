Berhampur: Various outfits have revived the demand for a riverine small port at Bahuda river mouth in Ganjam district as the state government, which had mooted a proposal to this effect 10 years ago, is not taking any step, said a report.

Gopalpur Port lying between Paradip and Vishakhapatnam ports has to be transformed into a major port. Gopalpur Port had its humble beginning as a small port in 1980s’ with an investment of Rs 140 crore. In the 90s’ marine trade through this port increased manifold. However, the 1999 Super Cyclone dealt a fatal blow to the port, leaving it in bad shape. Port activities remained in doldrums for some years till the state government thought of its privatisation to make it an all-weather port.

The government also mooted a proposal in this direction.

Although 22 years have passed since then, no action was taken on this proposal. The properties of Gopalpur Port have been handed over to a private company, local alleged.

A bout 10 years ago, a proposal was forwarded to the UPA government at the Centre to set up a small port at Bahuda river mouth, the area mostly populated by fishermen community. At that time, Paradip Port authorities were keen to execute the project and even proposed to sign an agreement with the state government in this regard. But the state government did not take any step and the dream of local people for a riverine port project remained unfulfilled.

Locals urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who hails from Ganjam district, to pay attention to the proposed riverine port project at Bahuda river mouth.