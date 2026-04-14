Berlin: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he supports direct peace talks between the Israeli and Lebanese governments, which are set to start Tuesday in Washington.

Merz called for an end to hostilities in southern Lebanon and said militant group Hezbollah must lay down its arms, the German chancellery said in a statement Monday night.

Merz reaffirmed his government’s strong support of a diplomatic understanding between the US and Iran and its readiness to contribute to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz if the necessary conditions are met, his office said.

Merz also expressed deep concern about developments in the Palestinian territories and said there must be no de facto partial annexation of the West Bank.