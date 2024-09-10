Odisha, a state known for its vibrant culture and rich heritage, has yet to fully harness its potential in various sports such as cricket, archery, boxing, and shooting. Despite growing interest and some emerging talents, these sports have not yet reached the pinnacle of success in the region. This article delves into the current landscape of these sports in Odisha.

Cricket: Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world. Over time, the sport’s global appeal has grown, and today, the ICC has 108 member countries, of which 12 are Test-playing nations and 96 are associate members. Cricket will be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics – a decision influenced in part by the increasing popularity of the sport.

In international cricket, Odisha has yet to achieve significant success. Debashish Mohanty was the first international cricketer from Odisha, followed by Shiv Sundar Das, who also brought recognition to Odisha cricket. Sanjay Raul is another notable player from the state.

Although some players like Pragyan Ojha have played for Andhra Pradesh and Anshuman Rath has played for Hong Kong, they originally hail from Odisha. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is the home ground for Odisha cricket, having hosted numerous international matches, including two Test matches and several ODIs and T20Is.

The Barabati Stadium is considered the cricketing hub of Odisha and serves as the home ground for the state’s domestic team. Other prominent venues in Odisha include the KIIT Stadium, Railway Stadium, and the DRIEMS Ground, which also contribute to the sport’s development in the region.

Shooting: Shooting as a sport has been gaining popularity in India. In 2004, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore made history by winning a silver medal in the men’s double-trap event at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. Shooters have always brought laurels for the country in various international competitions with Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh winning bronze in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The popularity of shooting has also increased in Odisha. The Kalinga Stadium and Utkal Karate School now have advanced shooting ranges. Odia shooter Shriyanka Sadangi qualified for the Paris Olympics, paving the way for other shooters from the state.

To transform Odisha into a powerhouse in shooting sports and produce world-class athletes, it is essential to build on the existing momentum, enhance training facilities, and support emerging talent with greater resources and dedication.

Volleyball: Volleyball is one of the most popular sports in the world. It is a team game, with six players on each team. Since the 1964 Tokyo Games, volleyball has been recognised as an Olympic sport. Beach volleyball was included in the Olympics for the first time at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Although the Indian men’s volleyball team has not yet qualified for the Olympics, they have won one silver and two bronze medals in the Asian Games, as well as one silver and one bronze in the Asian Championship.

Odisha’s Achyuta Samanta earlier served as the president of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) from 2020 to 2024. Several tournaments have been organised and camps for major tournaments have been held on the KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar. The sport is gradually gaining popularity in the state. To elevate volleyball to new heights and foster champions, Odisha must intensify its efforts and commitment to the sport, ensuring that talent is nurtured and opportunities are maximised.

PNN