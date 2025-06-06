Bengaluru: After 18 years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has finally won the IPL title. On June 3, as soon as Kohli lifted the trophy, fans erupted in joy, and many were seen in tears. But now, “Arrest Virat Kohli” is trending on social media. People are demanding that Virat Kohli be held responsible. This trend emerged after a stampede during the celebration led to at least 11 deaths and many injuries, sparking an uproar online.

Users are frantically posting on X, calling for Virat Kohli’s arrest. However, Virat has not issued any response so far. He and his team were traveling to Bengaluru to celebrate with fans when the incident occurred. What happened outside the stadium was tragic.

A user took to X and wrote:

No compensation from his side

Didn’t meet to victims’ family

Posted a single twt and went to london

“Virat Kohli Is The Most Vile Cricketer Ever”

Do max rts and cmts to trend this tagline👇

#ArrestKohli

Another user wrote:

He cried when he won a franchise league title. But where were his tears when his fan d!ed?😤

Virat Kohli, you have lost all the respect from our hearts. Just bcz of his decision to leave early for London cost loyal fans their lives💔

SHAME ON RCB #ArrestKohli

Opposing the trend, another user wrote: “It is a senseless thing, it is the fault of the management that they could not control such a huge crowd, the players have nothing to do with it.”

One user added:

“What was Virat’s fault? When a woman died in Allu Arjun’s film Time, everyone was saying what was Allu’s fault, so did Virat want to kill everyone, he did not even know them.”

Another user wrote, They chanted his name when he scored centuries. Now they blame him for crowd mismanagement? Be real. Virat Kohli left AFTER the event was done. Stop this hate drama. SHAME ON RCB? Really? #ArrestKohli — for what? Breathing?