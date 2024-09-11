Mumbai: A string of film personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia and Chunky Panday to name a few visited Malaika Arora’s family home after the news of her father Anil Arora’s tragic death made headlines.

Wednesday, several personalities including designer Sabyasachi, Vikram Phadnis, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Kim Sharma, Seema Sajdeh, Arhaan Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudry and Arbaaz Khan were seen at the residence.

Malaika’s father Anil Arora Wednesday reportedly died by suicide around 9.00AM. However, some reports claim that it was an accident.

After learning about the news, Malaika rushed back from Pune to Mumbai, and was seen entering from a different gate of the building in Bandra, Mumbai. Moments after Malaika arrived, her sister Amrita too was seen entering the premises.

Several reports stated that Anil Arora jumped off the third floor from his apartment building in Bandra, Mumbai at around 9.00AM Wednesday morning.

According to media reports, the remains have been taken for postmortem to Bhabha Hospital.

Other details related to the death are still under development. Police are investigating the matter. In a statement, the Mumbai Police issued a statement and said that Anil Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace of a Bandra building.

The police added that investigation is underway but there is no information about the cause of the suicide, as per reports.

When Malaika was 11, it was then her parents chose to split their paths. She moved with her mother Joyce Polycarp and sister. Her father, Anil Arora, worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In a recent interview, Malaika spoke about her parents and talked about their divorce. She had said that even though her childhood was “wonderful” it was “not easy” and said it was “tumultuous”.

“My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new lens,” said the actress in the interview.

