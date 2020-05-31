Capsicum is used to enhance the flavour in many special dishes like noodles, manchurian, pasta etc. But you will be surprised to know that you can get rid of obesity by consuming capsicum. Capsicum, rich in nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin A and β-carotene, is helpful in keeping the body fit. Today we will tell you about the benefits of eating capsicum.

Heart

Capsicum protects you from many types of heart problems. This is because the flavonoids present in capsicum which protect the body from heart diseases. Flavonides are also helpful in the smooth supply of oxygen throughout the body, due to which there is no problem in heart pumping.

To reduce obesity

Capsicum helps in weight loss. The amount of calories in capsicum is extremely low, that is why it is very unlikely to increase weight. Capsicum improves metabolism which helps in reducing obesity.

Increase immunity

Capsicum helps in strengthening the immune system of the body. Along with strengthening the immune system, capsicum also plays an important role in making the brain sharp and the main reason is that capsicum is rich in vitamin C. Apart from this, capsicum also reduces stress and is also very effective in fighting diseases like asthma and cancer

Full of nutrition

Capsicum is rich in nutrients. It contains vitamin A, vitamin C, flavanides, alkaloids and tannins. Alkaloids present in capsicum act as anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antioxidants.

Cancer prevention

Capsicum is also very beneficial in preventing cancer. Due to its consumption, cancer cells are not developed in the body. According to experts, the consumption of capsicum daily can avert the risk of dangerous disease like cancer.