Mumbai: From Delhi’s iconic street food to nature-inspired decor to wedding trousseau by Rahul Mishra, Kresha Bajaj and Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding celebrations are in full swing.

The celebrations are set to take place starting Thursday and Friday in two different venues across Delhi.

Richa who was born in Amritsar and raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the national capital.

The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things.

The pre-wedding functions will have Richa wear outfits custom made by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra and Ali will be seen in elegant dapper outfits by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu & Nikhil.

As for food, the menu has been curated in a fun iconic way and as an homage to Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi including Rajouri Garden ke choley bhature to Natraj ki chaat.

Such intricate details have been kept in mind while curating unique food experiences

One of the venues is the sprawling lawns at Richa’s friend’s home where she will have her mehendi and sangeet.

The place has a value of nostalgia as it’s close to where she studied.

The decor will be heavily inspired by nature with elements including wood, florals, jute, reflecting both the actors’ love for nature.