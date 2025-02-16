Bhubaneswar: The oil industry, under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG), launched the fuel conservation awareness drive ‘Saksham-2025’ at the Institute of Life Sciences here Friday.

The campaign, themed “Cleaner Environment through Green and Clean Energy,” aims to promote fuel conservation for environmental and health benefits while reducing India’s crude oil dependence. The awareness drive will run until February 28.

IOCL Odisha State Offi ce general manager (Lubes) S Lakshmana Perumal delivered the welcome address, while IOCL chief general manager and State Head Kamal Sheel inaugurated the event, outlining various awareness initiatives planned over the next 15 days.

Noted Odissi music expert and Utkal University of Culture associate professor Sangita Gosain delivered the keynote address. Senior officials from HPCL, BPCL, GAIL, and IOCL attended, along with over 140 students from schools and colleges across Odisha.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by GAIL deputy general manager (Coordination) Nigamananda Mishra.

PNN