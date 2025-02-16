Bhubaneswar: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought detailed reports from the Odisha and West Bengal governments over several issues pertaining to curbing incidents of acid attack cases in their respective states.

The Commission asked the Chief Secretaries of both the states to submit their reports within six weeks from the receipt of the order.

The NHRC issued the order while hearing a petition filed by human rights activist and advocate Radhakanta Tripathy.

Quoting various incidents of acid attacks in Odisha, west Bengal, Delhi and other parts of India, Tripathy in his petition stated that the acid attack survivors in India are deprived of justice.

He has requested the commission to ensure justice, safety, security, payment of compensation and rehabilitation measures for the acid attack survivors in India.

Taking cognizance of the application, the commission issued a notice to the stakeholders seeking an Action Taken Report over incidents of acid attacks, payment of compensation and steps to check such heinous incidents on November 25, 2024. The NHRC after examination of the reports expressed serious concerns over the lapses of the state governments in providing a safe environment to the citizens, especially women.

“Over-the-counter sale of acids is strictly prohibited; however, the police report is silent about the source or procurement of acid by the accused in all these cases,” said NHRC.

The commission raised questions over the delay in providing compensation to the victims in two cases of acid victims. The NHRC has also sought a response from the West Bengal and Odisha governments over compliance with guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 9, 201,6 in connection with providing adequate compensation to the acid attack victims.

On the other hand, Tripathy has also requested the NHRC to seek a detailed report after a fresh survey of the Acid attack victims from the MHA, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the NCRB on the total number of acid attack survivors in India, state-wise and year wise and ensure implementation of the central/state schemes for the acid attack victims and provide them compensation with legal action against the wrongdoers.

IANS