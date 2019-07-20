Around 2000 students presented both still and working models depicting various themes such as water conservation, music and entertainment and comic book characters at the annual exhibition of Loyola School

BHUBANESWAR: The fifth edition of ‘Loyola Synergy’, the annual exhibition of Loyola School, Bhubaneswar, was organised on its premises Saturday.

The event was aimed at building a fun-filled platform for students to showcase their talent. Young minds from Std I to XII participated in the exhibition.

All the visitors witnessed the creative temperament and eloquent spirits of the participants. Viewers were particularly impressed by the knowledge of the students on a variety of subjects.

Usharani Sahoo, joint secretary, department of revenue and disaster management, Govt. of India, inaugurated the exhibition. She praised the children for their efforts and dedication.

Almost 2000 students presented both still and working models depicting various themes such as water conservation, health and hygiene, music and entertainment, comic book characters and digital solutions among others.

Live demonstrations and explanations by students were a treat to all visitors. Principal Fr. Victor F Misquith encouraged and appreciated the students and hoped that the event will help the students to showcase and explore their hidden talents.

He said, “Loyola Synergy holds true to its name as it incorporates an array of subjects and skills in the best way possible.” Around 1000 projects were on display at the event.