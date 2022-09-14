Jaleswar: The banks of the Subarnarekha river spread over Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts have become weak at many places. The weakening of the riverbanks is posing severe flood threats to riparian villages in these two districts, a report said. A technical advisory committee had recommended the implementation of 15 projects six years ago at various places of the riverbank. A high-powered committee had also approved all the projects four years back. However, since then nothing has happened due to lack of funds.

Sources said that the authorities are yet to float tenders for 14 of the 15 projects. Locals alleged that if the projects are not implemented and go on getting delayed the river will gobble up many riparian villages that may lose their existence forever. Due to devastating floods lives, properties and crops are lost every year in many villages of Jaleswar, Bhograi, Baliapal and Basta blocks of Balasore district. Floodwaters also play havoc in Rasgovindpur block of neighbouring Mayurbhanj district causing damages to properties and crops.

Funds close to Rs 100 crore are required for the 15 projects approved by the technical advisory committee. However, as of now only the project in this town may see light of the day due to the efforts of MLA Aswini Patra. Funds worth Rs 8.61 crore have already been sanctioned for construction of 4.5km of the 12kmlong ring road around this town while the rest of the projects have been non-starters due to paucity of money. A total of rupees seven crore is needed for the project at Gobarghata to the left of Subarnarekha river, Rs 10 crore for a project at Jhadeswarpur, Rs 4.74 crore for Kotsahi, Rs 3.70 crore at Rajpur and rupees four crore for construction of four spurs at Batighara in Balarampur. Similarly Rs 1.40 crore is needed for the project at Ektali, Rs 7.6 crore for projects at Naranpur and Srikanthapur and rupees eight crore for the development of the riverbank at Mohammednagarpatna.

However, officials are not sure when the amounts will finally be allotted. This year after floodwaters subsided, a team led by chief engineer Chandrasekhar Padhi and comprising Jaleswar Water Resources department officials visited this town and took stock of the weak embankments of the river at various places. Local public representatives and senior citizens have also demanded that the riparian villages should be safeguarded by urgent completion of the projects within the next couple of years failing which floods will continue to wreak havoc