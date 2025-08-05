Heavy rains over the past few days in Bihar’s Chhapra district have added woes to the common people. Amid the chaos, a video has gone viral showing a hilarious and somewhat dramatic moment between a couple on a scooty. As they were navigating a waterlogged road, their two-wheeler got stuck in the floodwaters. The husband reportedly asked his wife to get down, but when she refused, he lost his temper and dropped the scooty, causing her to fall into the water.

The entire incident was captured on camera by a person standing in a nearby building, and the footage is now spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

In the video, the couple is seen trying to make their way across a road completely submerged in rainwater. The water was so deep that the road itself was not visible. As their scooty came to a halt in the middle of the water, the husband got off and asked his wife to dismount. When she didn’t, he suddenly let go of the vehicle in frustration. The woman fell into the water but, thankfully, wasn’t seriously hurt.

After the fall, the woman sat there briefly, seemingly shocked and unsure of what to do. Eventually, she collected herself, and the situation returned to normal. Meanwhile, the internet had a field day. One user commented, “When the wife didn’t get down, he drowned the bike! The male community is celebrating today!”

The person who filmed the incident from a balcony caught the expressions clearly; the husband’s frustration was evident, while the wife remained surprisingly calm, as if used to such outbursts.

As the video continues to circulate, social media users are offering all kinds of humorous takes. One joked, “He divorced the scooty in anger,” while another quipped, “The wife didn’t react, but the poor scooty paid the price.”