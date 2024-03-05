The world media is stunned by a development in China that can be described as yet another example of the autocratic behaviour of China’s President Xi Jinping. He seems to be sending out the message to both his own people and the world that he alone stands out as the country’s main figure. Nothing else can explain the sudden announcement that for the first time in three decades the Chinese Premier will not host a Press conference at the end of the annual parliamentary sessions, which began in Beijing March 4. The customary media interaction will also be scrapped for future years of the current National People’s Congress’ term, barring exceptional circumstances, declared Lou Qinjian, spokesman for the NPC, China’s top legislative body.

The Press conference – first held in 1988 and established as a standard practice from 1993 – is one of the annual events media across the world look forward to for a direct interaction with a topmost leader of China, its Prime Minister. It is one of the rare occasions when such a high ranking Chinese leader takes questions from local and international media. Though questions are often tightly scripted and chosen in advance, yet the occasion offers the outside world a chance to get first hand information from the top leadership on policy directions. It has especially been regarded as a platform for China to indicate its diplomatic priorities in terms of the questions selected as well as which country’s media they come from. It also gives an opportunity to the world to interact with a familiar face in Chinese leadership since the President and Communist Party secretary seldom talk directly to outside media.

The specious plea made for scrapping the Press conference is that the leadership after a review had come to the conclusion that it is redundant as it often overlapped with similar events during the two sessions. Premier Li Qiang will only deliver the government work report to the NPC followed by two written reports from the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance outlining plans and the budget.

To defend this decision, the Chinese leadership has gone to the length of explaining that government reports have specifically addressed society’s main concerns and these will be shared with the media and the public “can learn about their content easily.” But, it is one thing to access official reports and another to get them directly from the mouth of the Chinese Premier and ask for clarifications from him. The media as well as the ruling establishment anywhere know the difference. The Chinese leadership cannot feign ignorance of the importance of the exercise.

Observers, however, say the change is rather in line with China’s political development and concentration of power in the hands of Xi. The party’s leadership has been firmly established and the State Council’s role is now mainly about implementing the party’s decisions. The role and status of the Premier, who heads the State Council, is therefore adjusted accordingly.

It also reflects the change in power dynamics in China. The Premier’s job is now mainly to do with the economy and social affairs. But the media use the Press conference to ask questions on foreign affairs and China’s grand strategy than on its internal economy. It is here that Xi seems to be extra-cautious as foreign affairs are increasingly centralised in his own hands. He can ill afford to let Li take questions on foreign affairs and slip up, which may have far reaching consequences for China trying to become the world’s number one economic power.

Certainly, the new fiat may have a negative impact since live televised interaction with foreign media gives a chance to everyone interested in China, especially foreign investors, to hear directly from the Chinese leadership. It will also be an opportunity missed for China to explain itself. Now more than ever, the perception of China’s lack of transparency is getting confirmed. This will further impact China’s image to the outside world when it comes to openness.

Of course, Xi, like any other autocrat now strutting the world stage, does not seem to care.