Kendrapara: Odisha’s pride, the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, known as the world’s largest rookery of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles, is witnessing an unusual delay in its annual mass nesting, raising concern among wildlife lovers and conservationists. So far, there have been no signs of the endangered turtles arriving on the shore to lay eggs. This delay stands in sharp contrast to last year, when more than 6.06 lakh turtles gathered for mass nesting between March 5 and March 10. The absence of such activity this season has left experts and observers anxious. Forest officials believe environmental conditions may be responsible for the delay. Kapilendra Pradhan, Ranger of the sanctuary, stated that beach temperatures might not yet be suitable for nesting, possibly due to an extended winter that lasted until February. He also noted that the lack of northern winds could be discouraging the turtles from approaching the coast.

Despite this, he expressed hope that the turtles may still arrive around the upcoming full moon or within the next fortnight. Rajnagar Mangrove and Wildlife Division DFO Vardaraj Gaonkar cautioned that there is a possibility the turtles might skip nesting this year. Such behaviour is not entirely unusual, as the species is known to follow a cyclical pattern, occasionally skipping mass nesting every 8 to 10 years. The delay has intensified anticipation for the phenomenon known as Arribada, during which thousands of turtles come ashore simultaneously to lay eggs. Conservationists are eagerly waiting, hoping the beaches will soon witness this rare and remarkable natural event. As a crucial breeding ground, the situation at Gahirmatha has also raised broader concerns about environmental changes, including the possible impact of climate change. For now, officials and wildlife enthusiasts continue to wait with hope that the shores will soon come alive with the arrival of the Olive Ridley turtles.