Berhampur: GRP police in Gopalpur of Ganjam district recovered the mutilated body of a woman on a railway track near Gopalpur over bridge, Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sushama Pradhan (54) wife of DSP Gajapati Anil Pradhan.

Sources said that Anil is working as DSP of Gajapati district. But he along with his family was residing at Kalinga Vihar under Baidyanathpur police limits in Berhampur of Ganjam district.

Sushama went out of her home Wednesday evening informing her family that she was going to the temple. But when she didn’t return home, Anil launched a frantic search in nearby areas including the temple.

On the other hand GRP police got information about a mutilated body lying on the railway track. After recovering the body from the railway track, GRP police informed all the nearest police stations regarding the incident in order to identify the body.

However, Anil got the news and rushed to the spot and identified the body as that of his wife.

According to Gopalpur police station IIC Sukanta Bhoi, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. But this incident happened when a goods train passed through the tracks. The police were investigating the case as a case of suicide initially but now the body has been sent for post-mortem.

