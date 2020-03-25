Paralakhemundi: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections, Gajapati police superintendent (SP) Sarah Sharma has lent her voice to a song aimed at raising awareness levels on the deadly disease.

The song was recorded and released Monday. The lyrics describe the disease and things that can be done to contain its spread. The song has now gone viral quite like Sarah’s previous songs made on social issues.

Project director of DRDA Saroj Kumar Behera, district welfare officer Santosh Kumar Rath and singing master Raghunath Mohapatra with top officials of the district administration and police department were present during the release event of the song.

Given its Chinese origins, the lyrics describe coronavirus as a guest in the song and urges people not to worry. It advises the public to take precaution to avoid getting infected.

Through the song, Sharma asks public to avoid crowded places, to keep hands clean by washing it frequently, coughing into handkerchiefs, edges of the Saree (Kani) among others.

It may be mentioned here that the 35-year-old IPS officer is a trained Hindustani classical music vocalist.