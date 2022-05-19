Mumbai: Actors Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu Sharma-starrer Thai Massage will open in theatres countrywide August 26, the producers announced Thursday.

Written and directed by three-time national award winner Mangesh Hadawale, the movie is produced by Imtiaz Ali, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment, a press release from the makers read.

Billed as a family entertainer, Thai Massage is set in Ujjain and Thailand and presents the heartwarming tale of a traditional man (Rao) in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction, the official synopsis of the film read.

The film marks the first collaboration between Rao, best known for Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Lootcase, and Sharma of Mirzapur fame.

In addition to Rao and Sharma, the movie also features Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.