New Delhi: Samsung Thursday introduced the mirror gold colour option for the latest foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip in India.

The new colour option will be available for purchase from March 20 from both offline and online stores at a price tag of Rs 1,09,999.

With the introduction of the mirror gold colour, the Z Flip will now be available in three stylish colours in India, including mirror purple and mirror Black.

The phone comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection, a 4 month YouTube premium subscription and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.7-inch full-HD (1080×2636 pixels, 21.9:9, 425ppi) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display as the main display. On the outside, it has a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with a 112×300 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 303ppi.

It is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a 12MP ultra-wide with f/2.2, 1.12um pixel size and 123-degree, 12MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4um pixel size. At the front, there is a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture with 1.22um pixel size and 80-degree field of view.

Additionally, the device is backed by a 3300mAh battery with fast charging support via power cord and wireless PowerShare and runs Android 10.