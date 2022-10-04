Berhampur: Gambling has picked up in Ganjam district with the onset of festive season as police busted a gambling den at Kharavelanagar under Sadar police limits and arrested 10 persons, late Sunday night. A case was registered in this connection and all the 10 accused were produced in court, Monday. The raid took place after intelligence inputs alerted police about a gambling den operating from a house at Kharavelanagar.

A police team soon raided the house and seized Rs 4,25,270 cash, 11 mobile phones and three bikes from the spot. Police arrested 10 gamblers while some others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.