Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Thursday sought an action-taken report (ATR) from Commissionerate Police in connection with gangrape of a minor girl here involving the employees of a television channel and a police official.

The OSCPCR Chairperson, Sandhyabati Pradhan, asked the Commissionerate Police to submit the ATR and arrest the all the seven accused persons within 48 hours of the receipt of the direction.

She also asked Khurda Collector to take stringent action against the Managing Director of the channel who allegedly tried to suppress the incident despite repeated complaints by the victim’s mother.

On the other hand, the victim’s mother Thursday met the Chairperson of State Commission for Women, Minati Behera, at her residence demanding stringent action against the culprits.

Notably, the mother of the victim in her complaint with the Mahila police alleged that the girl was gangraped by seven persons including a cop and several employees of the regional news channel for around 15 days during the lockdown between April and May.

She also accused the culprits of recording videos of the incident and threatened the victim to post it on social media.