Kendrapara: A local court awarded Monday life imprisonment to slain gangster Sheikh Hyder‘s son Sheikh Qadir alias Munna in the much-hyped murder case of a cement trader in Aul in this district in 2013. The court of the District & Sessions Judge Gopal Charan Behera of Kendrapara handed down the punishment to Munna while acquitting eight others for want of sufficient evidence. Sheikh Qadir was found guilty of murdering cement trader Shahnawaz Khan.

Justice Behera convicted him in the case under Section 302 of IPC and on the basis of evidences and statements recorded by the witnesses. Eventually, Qadir was sentenced to life imprisonment, informed Manas Ranjan Behera, Public Prosecutor, Kendrapara.

The convict also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Qadir, failing which he will have to undergo an additional imprisonment for one year.

In 2013, a case was registered against Qadir charging him of killing Khan after the latter failed to pay protection money. He barged inside Khan’s shop and shot him dead. A complaint was lodged in the local police station following which Qadir was arrested and produced in the court.

More than 30 criminal cases including extortion, murder, threat to life, tender fixing, hurling bombs and loot have been registered against Qadir at different police stations in the state.

Notably, his father Hyder was shot dead in a police encounter when he was being transferred from Choudwar jail in Cuttack to Baripada jail in Mayurbhanj district. Earlier, the court had rejected a plea by Qadir to attend the post-death rituals of his father after the latter was killed.