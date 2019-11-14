Cuttack: Notorious gangster Sandeep Acharya alias Raja Acharya was sent to jail Thursday after being produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate here.

Cuttack Malgodown police had nabbed the gangster Wednesday from a hideout at Badagada area of Bhubaneswar on basis of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him by a local court.

An attempt to murder case had been registered against Raja at Malgodown police station in 2004. The NBW had been issued against him after he did not present himself before the court on the fixed date.

Notably, Raja was arrested from Goa May 28, 2008, in connection with the sensational judo coach Biranchi Das murder case. The Bhubaneswar District and Sessions Court convicted him in this case and awarded him life imprisonment in December 2010.

Raja was released from Jharapada jail in Bhubaneswar in April 2018 after the High Court granted him bail in connection with the kidnapping of a Bhubaneswar-based Jyoti Motors employee in 2010.

Police sources said about 40 cases have been registered against him at various police stations of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

