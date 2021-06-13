Koraput: At least 1,277 kg of ganja was seized in Koraput district Saturday from a truck transporting oxygen cylinders to Delhi, the police said.

Two persons hailing from Ludhiana district of Punjab were arrested after the seizure of cannabis worth Rs 1.1 crore from the vehicle, an officer said.

“Oxygen cylinders were loaded at Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh. On its way to Delhi, ganja was loaded onto the vehicle in Koraput district for scheduled delivery in Lucknow,” Aditya Mahakur, officer-in-charge of Jeypore Sadar police station, said.

The truck was intercepted on Jeypore Ghat Road and the contraband was seized, he said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the local suppliers and others involved in the racket, Mahakur added.

