Malkangiri: Malkangiri police Saturday seized 1,321 kilograms of cannabis and arrested one on charges of smuggling contraband.

The value of the seized contraband is Rs 35 lakh.

The arrested person is a West Bengal resident. The police did not reveal his name or any other information.

Mathili police were tipped off that a consignment of ganja was being smuggled in a pickup van. The police swung into action and a team led by SI R K Sethi was formed.

The police intercepted the van at a place under its limits. Following a search, 1,321 kilograms of ganja were found packed in sacks. The cops seized both the contraband and the vehicle used in the crime. The value of the seized ganja is estimated to be something around Rs 35 lakh in grey market.

According to information available, a total of 72 cases have so far been registered in 2020 and 24,215 kilograms of ganja have been seized. Similarly, the number of persons arrested and vehicles seized are 206 and 73 respectively.

PNN