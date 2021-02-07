Muniguda: Acting on a tip-off, Muniguda police Sunday seized over one quintal of ganja near Dhandra railway gate in Rayagada district and arrested two persons for smuggling the contraband.

The police were tipped off about a huge ganja consignment was being smuggled in a car. Taking the information seriously, a team of Munigudda police station conducted a raid on the said location. During the raid, they intercepted a speeding car and stopped it near the railway level crossing. Following a search, they found ganja-packed sacks inside it.

The police pegged the value of the seized contraband at Rs 5 lakh. They said the contraband was being smuggled from Kenduguda area under Padmapur police limits to Uttar Pradesh. “Two persons have been arrested and are being interrogated,” they said.

Notably, Koraput police had seized 1,577 kilograms of ganja from an oil tanker near Semiliguda town of Koraput district in the wee hours a week ago.

PNN