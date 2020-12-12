Koraput: Police have seized nearly 500 kg of ganja worth around Rs 75 lakh in Odisha’s Koraput district Saturday.

According to reports, Lamtaput police intercepted a van near Changudipada Chhak in the district during morning patrolling. While searching the van, the cannabis was recovered from the vehicle.

However, the peddlers managed to escape from the spot during the raid.

The cannabis was being transported in the van from Jalaput in the district to states like Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The van has also been seized by police and further probe was underway to ascertain the possible involvement of others in the offence.

In another incident, the Koraput police seized 250 kg ganja at Hatibari village.

PNN