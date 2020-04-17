Chhatrapur: Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked officers of the district against visiting Bhubaneswar in view of Khordha district being declared a COVID-19 hotspot.

Ganjam administration is keeping a close tab on those including common people and officials who have recently returned from Bhubaneswar.

Taking strong exception to officers visiting Bhubaneswar without informing the administration, collector Kulange has already served show-cause notices on two officers.

Kulange said there were some officers who got stuck in Bhubaneswar owing to lockdown and later managed to return. “All preventive measures have been taken in these cases leaving nothing to chance. No officers can visit Bhubaneswar from now onwards,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that Khordha district has been named among the 170 districts identified as COVID-19 hotspots by the Central government. Similarly, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Puri, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Sundargarh are among the 207 districts marked as non-hotspots. Bhadrak has been featured in the list of cluster hotspot districts.

PNN