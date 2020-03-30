Berhampur: Ganjam District Collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange set an example Monday by taking to the streets to conduct an awareness campaign on the dreaded coronavirus disease and the utility of lockdown.

Sources said that the top district official rode a bicycle in the busy Chhatrapur locality here telling people about the importance of implementing lockdown and how it will help them to counter the dreaded virus. He urged people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing as it is the only preventive measure at present. Kulange also talked to other district officials present in the locality to take stock of the situation in Chhatrapur.

It should be stated here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown beginning March 24 midnight to prevent the spread of the pandemic COVID-19.

PNN