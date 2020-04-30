Chhatrapur: Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange is trying to spread awareness about the pandemic through his paintings. He has uploaded some of the paintings on various official social media platforms including Twitter. In the paintings people are seen wearing masks and covering their heads with umbrellas as they step outside.

Through these pictures Kulange has emphasised the importance of wearing masks. Also he has urged people to use umbrellas to protect themselves against sunstroke. Kulange also said that people should follow lockdown guidelines properly as it would help the spread of the pandemic.

People living in Ganjam district lauded Kulange’s efforts in spreading awareness regarding coronavirus. Locals said that this method will be far more effective in implementing lockdown than brute force.

Notably, Ganjam district falls in the ‘green zone’. This district is yet to report any positive COVID-19 case till Thursday evening.

PNN