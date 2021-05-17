Chhatrapur: Ganjam district was in the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 disease when the outbreak first broke in Odisha. The way the spread of the disease was controlled in Ganjam district was also praised by the WHO officials.

During the far more severe second wave which is sweeping through Odisha at the moment, the district administration has again come to the fore to prevent the spread of the disease. It has decided to expand oxygen level monitoring and thermal screening programme in rural belts.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange conducted Monday a meeting with administrative and health department officials over video conferencing. He laid emphasis on door-to-door visit to monitor the oxygen level in the body of the people and also to record their temperatures.

The sub-collectors have been directed to form teams comprising ANMs, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers. These teams will visit houses in rural areas and will carry out oxygen checks and thermal screening of each person.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Umashankar Mishra has been directed to provide the required number of oximeters and thermometers.

Kulange suggested that all block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers to empower the village Covid committees. The BDOs and executive officers will conduct Covid committee awareness campaign meetings in rural villages and the way to prevent its spread.

It is believed that early detection of oxygen level in patients will help reduce dependency on oxygen and thereby help minimize fatalities.

Notably, Ganjam district Monday reported 209 new Covid-19 cases. With this, the district’s tally has gone up to 28,625. The number of active cases stands at 2,089.

PNN