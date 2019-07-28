Berhampur: District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange took the initiative Sunday and participated in a cleanliness drive here. Kulange was seen peeling of posters stuck on walls near a petrol pump. It was a part of the movement initiated by a group called the ‘Team Clean City’.

The group was assimilated a few days back with people from all walks of life including senior citizens. The goal of the team is to make this city poster free and give the walls a clean look.

Collector Kulange joined the team and was seen removing posters. “The step taken by the citizens of the city is praiseworthy. Action would be taken against those institutions that are putting on posters on city walls indiscriminately,” Kulange said.

The movie hall owners have already been asked to refrain from putting up posters indiscriminately. Kulange also said that educational institutions and private organisations have also been asked to refrain from putting up posters. He added that those not following the directives would be fined.

Kulange also stated that the members of ‘Team Clean City’ should not just restrict themselves to peeling off posters. He asserted that they should work towards making the city plastic free and also plant trees.

PNN