Chhatrapur: Family functions and marriage ceremonies can be conducted in Ganjam district only after providing negative RT-PCR reports of those participating in the events. All family members of the bridegroom and bride attending marriage functions will have to undergo Covid-19 tests. This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange at a meeting here Monday.

The Odisha government has fixed protocols in place for marriage ceremonies and small public gatherings. However, the Ganjam administration has issued fresh guidelines keeping in mind the rising number of cases in the district.

Kulange said permission for marriage ceremony will be denied if any of the family members of the bride and bridegroom tests positive.

Kulange also asked officials, doctors and healthcare workers involved in the fight against Covid-19 to attend all distress calls in a proper manner. He said that it is the duty of the administration to save the lives of the people at any cost. He also said that those who are in home isolation must be attended to in a proper manner.

Keeping the surging cases in view, Kulange asked officials to keep additional 100 beds ready in Berhampur and Chhatrapur temporary health centres.

Expressing concern over journalists succumbing to the disease, he requested them, mostly those who work in block levels, to take precautionary measures while collecting news.

