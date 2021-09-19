Berhampur: Ganjam district is an agrarian economy, but a proposal to set up an agriculture college in the district has been pushed to back burners, a report said.

It is alleged that the agriculture college is a long-standing demand of the people in the district. The ambitious project has been a victim of apathy of the people’s representatives and the administration.

Various outfits have alleged that former agriculture minister Pradeep Maharthy had agreed to set up the college and stated that MLAs, the MP will decide the site of the college in 2014, but no step has been taken in this regard since then.

At the recent extended executive body meeting of the BJD at Bhanjanagar, a draft proposal was passed for the proposed college. But locals said such a draft proposal is a gimmick.

Reports said, Ganjam has a population of 35 lakh as per the 2011 census while 70 to 80 per cent of people depend on farming. Over the years, famers’ outfits and organizations have been demanding an agriculture college.

A college of fisheries has been set up near Berhampur University under OUAT-Bhubaneswar. Students from various parts of the state and even abroad come to study at this college.

An agriculture college will help create technical people in the larger interests of farmers and farming in the district.

Towards last week of December, 2014, a farmers’ congregation (southern districts) and agriculture fair was organised at Berhampur. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the farmers’ meet in the presence of MLAs, MPs and Ministers from 10 southern Odisha district. At this meeting, farmers had raised the issue of the agriculture college.

The meeting was presided over by former agriculture minister Pradeep Maharathy and wanted the people’s representatives to decide the place where the college will be set up.

Farmers’ outfit observed that MLAs and the MP should meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to press for the agriculture college.

