Chhatrapur: The Ganjam district administration is preparing for the influx of natives once the lockdown ends. Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange visited the Kanamana and Aryapalli isolation centres Friday. He inspected the facilities provided at the venues and also held discussions with officials.

Natives of Ganjam district on return will start returning from their respective outstation destination once the lockdown ends.

Kulange, during his discussion with village heads, panchayat executive officers, junior engineers and other staff, laid emphasis on the registration of returnees. He said those involved in the registration process will have to work seamlessly.

Kulange also informed that he would personally visit all the 503 isolation centres in the district to see whether basic amenities like drinking water facilty and toilets are in place.

Chhatrapur block development officer Ambika Prasad Dash, block education officer Abinash Satpathy and other sarpanchs accompanied Kulange during his visit.

