Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration made negative report of rapid antigen test of COVID-19 mandatory for bride, groom, their family members and all other participants at a wedding function.

This was sounded by Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Sunday.

Everyone will have to undergo tests and show negative report before seeking permission from the district administration for wedding. This restriction has been imposed by Ganjam district administration to prevent any probable spread of the deadly virus at wedding functions.

“Permission for wedding functions will not be granted by the district administration, if any family member or bride/groom tests positive for COVID-19,” the Collector Kulange said briefing media persons.

Kulange has also directed block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars of the district to strictly implement the new norm. Stringent legal actions will be taken against the wrongdoers, he warned.

A maximum of 50 persons including the priest, bride and groom will be allowed to take part in a wedding function, as per the recent guideline of the State government, a senior official stated.

