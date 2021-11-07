Chhatrapur: Five major water bodies in Ganjam have been polluted while the district administration has been directed to prepare action plans for these water bodies including Humuri Tampara lake, a report said.

According to the report, an order (OAN-325/2015) of the National Green Tribunal(NGT) is not being executed for the water bodies. Some guidelines set by the NGT are not being followed in case of these water bodies.

Humuri Tampara lake in Chhatraur block is spread over 337.857 acres; Daha reservoir in Bhanjanagar is spread over 96.71 acres; Jilundi pond in Bhanjanagar in 15.23 acres; Kendraghai pond in Khallikote block in 27.279 acres and Jagannath Sagar in Chikiti block in 20.895 acres.

The NGT had issued an order for protection, cleanliness and renovation of these water bodies.

Taking serious note of the issue, secretary of the water resources department Anu Garg has issued a letter to the Ganjam Collector November 5, directing him to prepare separate action plans for renovation of these water bodies.

In the letter, it was stated that the Collector should hold a meeting with the chief engineer and the executive engineer of the water resources department and work out separate action plans by November 15.

The action plans would focus on aspects like expanse of the water bodies, their users, quality test of the water, causes of pollution and setting up of treatment plants.

PNN