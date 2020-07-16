Berhampur: Residents of Kanisi area in Ganjam district were seen plucking tomatoes Thursday afternoon from a very unusual place- a busy road. The bizarre incident took place when a truck carrying a consignment of tomatoes turned turtle on the middle of the road.

The truck overturned near Kanisi bus stand under Golanthara police limits in this district. The accident caused all tomatoes to scatter on the busy road and eventually sparked a looting frenzy among the bystanders who simply forgot all social distancing norms.

According to a source, the ill-fated vehicle carrying the tomatoes was heading towards Andhra Pradesh from Berhampur and overturned after the driver lost control over the wheels somehow.

With prices of tomato hovering near Rs 60 per kilo, people took it as a golden chance to loot the vegetable from the ill-fated vehicle.

Even though Ganjam district continuously tops the COVID-19 tally in the state on a daily basis, locals rushed to the spot to loot tomatoes throwing social distancing norms out of the window.

Meanwhile, the driver and helper of the truck fled the place after the accident. Local cops have seized the vehicle.

PNN