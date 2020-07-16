Angul: A woman from Siling village under Samal police limits in Angul district killed her husband late Wednesday night after he protested against her extra-marital affair. The woman, sources said is in relationship with another man of the same village. Her two daughters also helped in killing of their father.

The victim has been identified as Sunad Pradhan (51). The acuused are Sunda’s wife Bharati (45), daughter Bunu (24) and Lunu (20).

Police said that sister of the victim has lodged an FIR at the police station. In it she has alleged that her sister-in-law and two nieces have illicit relationship with a man of that village. However, Sunad recently found out about the matter and voiced his protests over the issue.

Sunad had a heated argument with his wife and daughters Wednesday night. In the course of the argument, others entered the house beat up and Sunad. His wife and daughters also took part in the thrashing. They then banged Sunad’s head against the wall repeatedly leading to his death.

After allegedly killing Sunad, the trio surrendered at the local police station. Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

PNN