Berhampur: Even though new COVID-19 cases are steadily declining in Ganjam district, the administration has adopted a new strategy to keep the outbreak under control and prevent a second wave of the deadly disease.

Sources said, the district administration has decided to conduct another screening and testing at transit points and major market places in order to avoid the second COVID-19 wave in the district.

District collector Vijay Amruta Kulange ordered Berhampur Municipal Commissioner, all BDOs of Ganjam, and all executive officers of NACs to taken following strategies in their civic bodies: