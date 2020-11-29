Berhampur: Even though new COVID-19 cases are steadily declining in Ganjam district, the administration has adopted a new strategy to keep the outbreak under control and prevent a second wave of the deadly disease.
Sources said, the district administration has decided to conduct another screening and testing at transit points and major market places in order to avoid the second COVID-19 wave in the district.
District collector Vijay Amruta Kulange ordered Berhampur Municipal Commissioner, all BDOs of Ganjam, and all executive officers of NACs to taken following strategies in their civic bodies:
- Target test per block per day: 200 antigen tests and 25 RT-PCR tests.
- Target testing points: Bus stops/stands, railway stations, markets, major business centres, vegetable markets, grocery shops, medicine shops, vendors and shopkeepers in the market places.
- Target persons: Those having any COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever, breathing difficulties, headache, diarrhoea etc.
- Vendors and shopkeepers in the market places of NACs to be tested as a part of the testing campaign.
- The existing mobile testing team at block level are to be assigned to conduct testing.
- Additional manpower to be engaged by superintendent of respective CHCs along with the testing team for health screening at the transit points.
- Sub-collectors to monitor the daily swab collection progress (25 RT-PCR + 200 Antigen) in close coordination with BDOs & EOs. PNN
Leave a Reply