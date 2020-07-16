Ganjam: Ganjam district administration will start door-to-door health screening in village areas Thursday in an attempt to identify COVID-19 positive cases and limit its spread in the locality amidst increasing fears of community transmission in the district.

The screening is being carried out by a team of 60 doctors to identify people with flu-like symptoms. This initiative will mainly stress on contact tracing, testing and home quarantine.

Before the start of the screening, the administration had sought cooperation from all residents from the urban areas and appealed to them to remain at their homes during the visit of the health teams. Sufficient police platoons have also been employed at key city locations.

On the other hand, seven Notified Area Councils (NACs) — Chatrapur, Rambha, Khallikote, Polsara, Kodala, Kabisurya Nagar and Purushottampur — in Ganjam district were shut down for six days from July 16 to 21.

With 46 deaths and 2971 recoveries, Ganjam district now has 1601 active cases and is the COVIDS hotbed of the state.

