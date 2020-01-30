Chhatrapur: Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department in Ganjam district has put up a proposal for two mega drinking water supply projects for approval of the state government, a report said.

According to sources, the proposed mega drinking water projects will feed from the Mahanadi river which passes through Nayagarh district and Salia dam reservoir which is located in Khurda district.

The proposed projects will help in resolving the water crisis and cater for the drinking water needs of rural people in Ganjam district. Water will be channelised through pipes from the Mahanadi river near Daspalla and supplied to seven blocks such as Bhanjanagar, Belguntha, Aska, Sorada, Kabisuryanagar, Jagannathprasad and Polsara.

For the purpose, a 43 km-long pipeline will be laid and drinking water of 590 million litres per day (MLD) will be supplied to these rural areas. However, over 4,96,000 rural people belonging to these seven blocks will be benefitted from the first proposed drinking water project.

Similarly under the second project, water will be fed from Salia dam reservoir at Angaragaon village that borders Ganjam district. The areas like Khallikote, Beguniapada and Purushottampur blocks in Ganjam district will be supplied drinking water through pipelines.

The second project will cater for 38.31 MLD water and benefit over 3,22,000 rural people. Another mega drinking water project is in the pipeline which will cater for people of Chhatrapur and Rangeilunda blocks, RWSS department sources informed.

However, a third mega drinking water project which is yet to be initiated will supposedly cater for 22 MLD water and benefit over 2,00,000 rural people in the district. Supply of drinking water in Ganjam district was affected primarily because all the rural pipeline networks have been damaged by frequent cyclones and subsequent floods.

