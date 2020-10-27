Purusottampur: A tuition teacher from Purusottampur police station area in Ganjam district allegedly attempted to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl at his residence during tuition hours Monday evening.

The incident came to light after the victim’s family filed a report with Purusottampur police Tuesday morning.

The accused teacher has been identified as Srikanta Samantray. Police have arrested the teacher and produced him in court Tuesday.

The family members also alleged that the accused teacher had been trying to touch the girl inappropriately when no one around in his house. However, Monday evening the accused teacher tried to rape the minor girl. The teacher left her after she cried and raised an alarm.

The victim child reached her home and informed her mother about the incident. She also revealed about the inappropriate behaviour of the teacher with her from last four months.

A case has been registered against the accused teacher and allegations against him are being probed, police said.

