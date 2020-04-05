Berhampur: In light of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus disease in Odisha, the Ganjam district administration Sunday sealed Matia Sahi village under Baghalati panchayat and declared it as ‘COVID-19 Hotspot’.

According to an official order issued from the office of Sub-Collector-cum-Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Berhampur, Matia Sahi is host to 130 migrants from various COVID-19 hotspots in Bhubaneswar. Therefore, all movement of people and vehicles in and out of Matia Sahi has been restricted until further orders.

The Inspector in Charge of Golanthara police station has been directed to create a temporary check post at the entry point of Matia Sahi. Similarly, Tehsildar of Kukudakhandi has been ordered to ensure and co-ordinate the complete lockdown of Matia Sahi while Additional Tehsildar of Kukudakhandi has been deployed as Executive Magistrate to remain in charge of force stationed at temporary check post at Matia Sahi and co-ordinate the movement of emergency personnel.

Block Development Officer, Kukudakhandi has been instructed to ensure home delivery of essential commodities during the period.

The authorities forewarned that any person violating the lockdown shall be taken to compulsory quarantine facility at NIST by the Executive Magistrate deployed in the area.

