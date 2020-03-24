Chhatrapur: Ganjam police arrested a youth for spreading rumours on coronavirus outbreak here in the district on social media. The accused has been identified as CH Areya, a resident of Bada Aryipalli.

According to a source, the youth had allegedly posted fake news regarding a person being infected with coronavirus at Chhatrapur on the social media. However, the reported turned out to be false prompting police to take stringent action against the youth.

Earlier, Rayagada police arrested March 21 a teacher for spreading rumours about COVID-19 on the social media.

It may be mentioned here that the Odisha government has prepared and issued ‘Odisha COVID-19 guidelines’ on basis of sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 which makes the act of spreading rumours a punishable offence under the law.