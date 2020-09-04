Ganjam: A 20-year-old youth belonging to Nalabanta village under Aska police limits in Ganjam district was murdered by some miscreants during Ganesh idol immersion celebrations, Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Naga Gouda.

Sources said, two groups had gone to immerse Ganesh idols to the nearest river Friday. There a clash irrupted between the two groups over who would first complete the immersion rituals. The clash turned violent when four youths of one group attacked Naga belonging to the other clan. Naga sustained grievous injuries to his head and collapsed. His friends took him to the nearest hospital but a doctor declared him brought dead.

On being informed, Aska SDPO Suryamani Pradhan and other police personnel reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. Police also seized the body and sent it for post mortem.

Cops have also detained four youths for their alleged involvement in the case, sources said.

PNN