Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip): A long-awaited cease-fire in Gaza has begun after a nearly three-hour delay. The truce was postponed after Hamas did not name the three hostages it plans to release later Sunday.

Israel vowed to keep fighting until it received the names, which were posted on social media by Hamas’ armed wing around two hours later. That appeared to pave the way for the start of the ceasefire, which Israel said would begin at 11.

AP