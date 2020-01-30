BHUBANESWAR: The School of Media and Communication, Centurion University of Technology and Management in collaboration with Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA), a voluntary organization based in Mumbai, organised two-day film festival ‘SamaBhav’.

The theme of the festival is gender, masculinity, sexuality and diversity. The festival is open to all college and university students, young filmmakers, film enthusiasts and representatives of social organisations from the region.

The SamaBhav Film Festival is part of a Travelling festival, in its 3rd year, that kicked off in Bengaluru November 25, 2019, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. It then travelled to Mumbai, Kochi, Indore, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Noida, Sonipat, Udaipur, Imphal, Guwahati and Patna.

The travelling film festival would engage youths through healthy conversations with experts on contemporary gender issues and intersectionality, related to all 3 recognized genders (Men, Women and Transgenders), and advocate for a healthy, pluralistic, gender-just society.

The festival aims to provide a safe, non-threatening platform to ventilate differences and celebrate diversity in Gender. The film festival, being held in 16 locations during November 2019 to March 2020, is featuring 14 national and international short films, documentaries and feature films on gender.

PNN